Obituary and funeral service: Kenneth ‘Ken’ Marion Fraker, 82, of Monroe

Kenneth Marion Fraker, 82 of Monroe, Georgia, was granted his angel wings on October 3, 2022. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. He was born on October 14, 1939 in Dalton, Georgia to the late Fred and Nell Fraker. He was also preceded in death by his son, Timothy M Fraker, infant daughter Teresa Lynn and a baby boy that was stillborn. Ken was a kind, loving and devoted husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend.



Ken was a very active member at Church at the Grove, Social Circle Campus until his health declined and he was no longer able to attend in person. He also was a contributing participant in the construction of the Walnut Grove Campus. Ken retired after 30 years of service with Dekalb County Government and then retired after 10 years from Gwinnett County Government as a Civil Engineer. Ken was also a member of The Walnut Grove Masonic Lodge#703 with over 50 years of service as a Mason. Ken loved nature, wildlife and any type of heavy equipment. He was thrilled to have recently moved on over 12 acres of land where he got to sit outside and watch lots of dirt being moved. He also enjoyed watching the deer, birds and other wildlife that visited him on a daily basis.



Ken is survived by his precious wife, Gail (Wheeler) Fraker, his daughter, Angela McDowell (Michael) of Lilburn, GA, stepdaughter Laurie Carter (Lance) of Monroe, GA. grandchildren, Sabrina Hopkins (Michael) of Loganville, GA, Caitlyn Layton (Chaz) of Bethlehem, GA, Thomas Fraker (Amber) of Loganville, GA, TJ Sparks of Monroe, GA and Zachary Sparks of Chattanooga, TN. He also had 8 great grandchildren, Atley, Keira, Qwyntin, Xander, Landyn, Liam, Levi, and Corbin, sister Ellen West, Brother Doug Fraker (Shirley) and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Friday October 7, 2022 from 12:00-12:45 at Church at the Grove (Walnut Grove Campus) and the funeral will follow at 1:00 at the same location. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Walnut Grove Masonic Lodge #703, 1211 Industrial Parkway, Walnut Grove, GA 30052.



