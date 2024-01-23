Obituary and funeral service: Kevin Thomas Smith, 42, of Loganville

Kevin Thomas Smith, age 42 of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel in Snellville, Georgia. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

