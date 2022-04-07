Obituary and funeral service: Kim Johnson, 58, of Loganville

Kim Johnson, age 58 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Roland Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park.

Kim was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Blanche Moore. Kim is survived by her loving husband, Bo Johnson of Loganville; children, Colby Johnson of Loganville, Zack Johnson and fiancé, Katlynn Pittman of Monroe, and Kevin Johnson of Atlanta; brother, Woogie Moore of Winder; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sherry Vaow and Harry Hebert of Loganville, Kathy and Mike Vandeford of Auburn, Teresa and Gene Anderson of Suwanee, Patricia and Jim Burdett of Peachtree City, and Martha Hunter of AL; grandchildren, Azaria Johnson, Connor Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Kaisley Pittman, Colsten Johnson and Addison Pittman; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 and 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.