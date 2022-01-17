Obituary and funeral service: Kip Mercer, 74, of Monroe

Kipling (Kip) Sherrill Mercer age 74, of Monroe, passed away at his home on January 14, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Kip was born in Whiteville, NC on June 3, 1947 to the late Irene Bullard Mercer and the late Leo Mercer.

Kip was a McDonald’s Owner/Operator for 38 years and served in various leadership positions including President of the Atlanta Regional Operators Association for over 20 years. Kip served as Chairman of the McDonald’s Atlanta Leadership Council. He also co founded the Atlanta Ronald McDonald Children’s Charity Golf tournament over 25 years ago and served as board member for the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House.

Kip was involved in many local organizations including past board memberships on Walton County Red Cross, Walton County Hospital Foundation, founding board member of the Walton County Boys and Girls Club, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe.

Kip truly believed in service and giving back and spent a lot of his time volunteering and helping many other local organizations, public safety, athletic teams, schools and churches. One of Kips proudest achievements was his appointment by Governor Sonny Perdue as the 7th Congressional District Representative to the Board of Commissioners of the Georgia Student Finance Commission.

Kip was a big family man, a people person, a true American, and a “Damn Good Dawg”. Kip touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed by his family and grandchildren that were the light of his life.

He is survived by his wife, June Brown Mercer; daughter, Triscia Mercer; son and daughter-in-law, Damien and Cassaundra Mercer; sister and brother-in-law, Gwendolyn and Charles Sanderson; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Libby Mercer; grandchildren, Reed Fitzpatrick, Cole Fitzpatrick, Collin Mercer, Skylar Mercer, Denver Mercer, Sailor Mercer.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Monroe with Dr. Todd Ware officiating. Entombment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in honor of Kip Mercer to the following important organizations that positively affect the Walton community and the whole state of Georgia.

George Walton Academy: www.gwa.com/support/giving.cfm.

First Baptist Church of Monroe: www.fbcmonroe.com/.

Walton County Boys and Girls Club: bgca.org/.

Atlanta Ronald McDonald House: armhc.org/

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.