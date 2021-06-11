Obituary: Kirk Davis, 65, of Loganville

Kirk Davis, age 65 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Kirk enjoyed fishing, watching Falcons football and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Deena Kaye Davis; daughter & son-in-law, Ashley and Chris Chalupa and children, Crystyna, Winston, Mikayla and Spencer Chalupa; sons & daughters-in-law, Kevin and Shelley Shelnutt and daughter, Kayla Shelnutt; Charles Ashley and Shera Shelnutt and children, Justin and Dakota Shelnutt; sister, Karen Wall.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

