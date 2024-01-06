Obituary and funeral service: Kristine Bradley, 59, of Loganville

Kristine Bradley, age 59 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 5PM to 8PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville.

Kris loved spending time outdoors hiking in the north GA mountains as well as the Rocky Mountains and the Grand Canyon. She had a love for trees and had a very green thumb. She was a sweet soul that offered comfort to anyone she sensed needed it, whether it was a shoulder to cry on or to give a smile that would brighten your day.

She was loved by everyone that met her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise McGrath. Kristine is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Terrence Martin Bradley of Loganville, GA; daughter Rhiannon Kristine Bradley of Doraville, GA; Father Robert Evans of McDonough, GA: sisters and brothers-in-law Debbie & Steve Adams of Monroe, GA, Kim & Bert Davis of Jefferson, GA; brother and sister-in-law Jon & Julie Evans of Buford, GA.

In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to either of these charities:

American Cancer Society

cancer society donate

Arbor Day Foundation

donate trees in memory

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Kristine Bradley please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

