Obituary and funeral service: Kristy Jo Ferguson Glisson, 60, of Loganville

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Kristy Jo Glisson

Kristy Jo Ferguson Glisson passed away Monday, January 10, 2022. She was born January 29, 1961 to the late Juacondith E. Ferguson and the late Rosa Colquitt Ferguson. Kristy was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Womack and Steve Glisson; brother, David Wayne Ferguson.

Kristy Jo Glisson is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Amy Womack; sister, Katrina Farmer; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Susan Ferguson; grandchildren, Blaine Womack and Reese Womack; many nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation at Meadows Funeral Home on Monday, January 17, 2022. The visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will follow on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm with the Rev. Wayne Durden officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.