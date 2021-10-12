Obituary and funeral service: Krystal Nicole Pettus, 30, of Monroe

Krystal Nicole Pettus, age 30 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Krystal was a beautiful, kind, caring, soft spoken, passionate, loving, strong woman. Krystal was known for her love of her fur babies, Athea and Nyx, family, holidays, bonfires, star gazing, and any chance to have a party. Krystal played an integral role in her little sister’s life which drew Krystal to her passion for helping those with special needs and ultimately meeting her soulmate. Krystal was often seen cheering on her sister and brother-in-law at Special Olympic Games and holding Special Olympic fundraisers. Krystal often taught vacation bible school in Jamaica and always enjoyed watching a UGA football game. Krystal was also an Alpha Sigma Alpha-ΘM Alum. Krystal worked for the Walton County Department of Family and Children Services where she proudly served Georgia’s foster children for over 4 years. Krystal touched so many lives with her beautiful soul and will forever remain in our hearts.

She is survived by her husband, David B. Pettus, Jr. of Monroe; parents, Chad & Michele Brodnax of Oxford; sister, Madison Brodnax of Oxford; grandparents, Alfred & Barbara Wales of Oxford, Jack & Vera Brodnax of Oxford; father-in-law, Curtis Pettus of Monroe; sisters-in-law, Tabitha Orr & Brooke Orr of Winder; brothers-in-law, Christian Pettus and Mark Pettus of Monroe; grandmother-in-law, Anita Pettus of Monroe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Walton County BOE Special Olympics, 200 Double Springs Church Rd. Monroe, GA 30656. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 11:00 AM till 11:45 AM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

