Obituary and funeral service: Kyle Brandon Koch, 38, of Monroe

Kyle Brandon Koch, age 38, of Monroe passed away on June 3, 2024. He was born on March 15, 1986 to Stephanie Hicks Slayton and Karl Koch. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Grandma and Grandpa Hicks, Mamaw and Poprok Koch: uncle, Uncle Joe.



Surviving members of the family are: mother: Stephanie Slayton (Dan); father: Karl Koch; sisters: Shelly Owen (David), Mandy Ford (Brandon); nieces and nephews: Sarah Owen, Sean Owen, Danny Ford, Addie Ford; aunts and uncles: Mickey and Karen Reynolds, Kathy Hulsey; cousins: Jamie Mosley, Eric Hicks, Lauren Reynolds, Zach Reynolds, Jake Hulsey.



Kyle loved the outdoors. He was a fisherman, kayaker and camper. Being out in nature was when he felt at peace the most. He was a gardener at heart and would plant one every year, hoping to produce beautiful vegetation for family and friends to enjoy.



Kyle had quite the creative streak in him when it came to the craft of wood whittling. The more he worked at the skill, the better he became.



A celebration of Kyle’s life will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Bold Springs Baptist Church with the Reverend Allen Whitley officiating. Kyle dedicated his soul to Christ just recently, and is celebrating his whole body and mind with his Savior in heaven.



If you would like to honor Kyle’s life through a donation, please do so at the National Alliance for Mental Illness at https://www.nami.org/.



Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

FLOWERS NEED TO BE DELIVERED TO THE CHURCH ON THE DAY OF THE SERVICE.

