Obituary and funeral service: Lamar Lee, 78, of Walnut Grove

Lamar Lee, age 78 of Walnut Grove, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Adam Herrington officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Lamar was a member of Sharon Baptist Church. He served on the Walton County School Board for 4 years, was the Mayor of Walnut Grove for 8 years, and a former City Councilman, for a total of 20 years of service to Walnut Grove.

He retired from General Motors parts division. He was preceded in death by parents, D.E. and Ruby Kate (Waters) Lee. Lamar is survived by his loving wife, Brenda (Anderson) Lee of Loganville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Larry Roberts of Walnut Grove, GA; son and his partner, Tim Lee and Bonnie Birts of Snellville, GA; sisters, Barbara Jackson of Winder, GA and Julie Herndon of Lilburn, GA; brother, Wayne Lee of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Jeremy Roberts, Josh and Stevie Roberts, and Christopher Lee; great grandchildren, Georgia Roberts and Lilly Roberts; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.