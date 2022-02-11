Obituary and funeral service: Lanier Roberts, 85, of Monroe

Lanier Roberts, age 85 of Monroe passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Monroe Church of God. Pastor Kip Boswell will officiate. He will lie in state at the church prior to the service from 1:30 PM till 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Lanier was employed by Kuppenheimer and Oxford Industries. He was a member of Monroe Church of God. Lanier was preceded in death by his parents, William Early & Fannie Bennie (Scoggins) Roberts. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Grace K. Roberts of Monroe; daughter, Pam Roberts of Lawrenceville; brother, Odell Roberts of Monroe; sister, Rose Nell Edmondson of Jackson. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Dr. Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594.You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lanier Roberts please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.