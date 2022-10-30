Obituary and funeral service: Lanny Lynn Mosley, 72, of Loganville

Lanny Lynn Mosley age 72, of Loganville, GA., passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frankie V. Mosley and Warren G. Mosley; his brothers, Danny L. and Warren S. Mosley; sister-in-law, Peggy R. Mosley; and niece, Renee M. Brown. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane H. Mosley; daughter, Tricia A. Bowman (Matt); sons, Martin S. Mosley (Shelly) and Steven Mosley; grandsons, S. Gaige, Mason D., and Cameron R. Mosley; nephew; Tony Mosley (Heidi); and cousin, Wanda S. Gershowitz (Irv).



Lanny had a career as a police officer for Dekalb County, and although retired, he never lost the love of being a law enforcement officer. He had an interest in classic cars and was a military aircraft enthusiast. He loved the Lord and was a loyal friend to many. He was a proud and loving husband and father, and was the force that brought everyone together. He will be missed by all who knew him.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Lanny Lynn Mosely will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.