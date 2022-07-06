Obituary and funeral service: Lanny Martin Prewett, 71, of Loganville

Lanny Martin Prewett, age 71, of Loganville, GA received his eternal wings on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA.

Lanny was born on April 22, 1951, in Cartersville, GA to Walter Hugh Prewett and Lois Faye Prewett. He retired in 2015. Lanny was a kind gentle person. He loved life, family, and his fur babies. He loved talking to people and making new friends. He enjoyed his time that he spent with his friends. He always thought that friends were a very important part of his life and he had many of them. He always liked helping people whenever he could and cracking jokes to make people laugh!

Lanny was a hunter and fisherman in his younger days. He enjoyed wood carving, camping, working in his yard and was the best handyman of all. Jack of all trades but master of none. He will truly be missed.

Lanny was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Hugh & Lois Faye Prewett; sister, Phyllis Diane Spinks; and brother, Dwight Daniel Prewett. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Margaret Fox Prewett; in-laws, Phyllis Earley, Asheville, NC; Betty & Gordon Weiss, Belton, TX; and Rita Prewett, Lilburn, GA; and several nieces and nephews who love him very much and refer to Lanny as “Aunt Lanny”, “Uncle L” or “Mr. P”.

No flowers but donations may be made to a charity of your choice In Memory of Lanny Martin Prewett.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

