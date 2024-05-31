Obituary and funeral service: Larry Albert Barnes, Sr., 89, of Loganville

Larry Albert Barnes, Sr., age 89 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, June 3, 2024 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Boulevard NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 with Military Honors.

Larry served his country honorably in the United States Navy and was a Sales Representative for numerous companies. He was the owner of his own business and a retired school bus driver for DeKalb County Public Schools. Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jimmy Lou (Williams) Barnes; parents, Albert Hugh and Corrie (Manning) Barnes. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Lori and James Schuessler of Monticello, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Larry Barnes, Jr. and Sharon Barnes of Belton, SC; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

