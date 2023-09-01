Obituary and funeral service: Larry Allen Iler, 62, of Loganville

Larry Allen Iler, age 62 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Oakland Community Cemetery, 1969 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Gynell Iler. He is survived by his cousin, Freida Edwards, Monroe, GA, and other family relatives. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

