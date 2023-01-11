Obituary and funeral service: Larry Charles Chapman, 79, of Loganville

Larry Charles Chapman, age 79 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Don Hardison officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Larry was a member of Corinth Christian Church and the owner of East Georgia Communications. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan (Go Dawgs!) and NASCAR fan. He was a very generous man of himself and his time. He had a wonderful sense of humor and really enjoyed old Western movies and shows.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Middleton and Emily Ruth (Harrison) Chapman; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Griff Jackson; and son-in-law, Randy O’Neal. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 60 years, Sarah (Chastain) Chapman of Loganville; daughter, Nancy O’Neal of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Nesbit Bedingfield of McDonough; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Joan Chapman of Cumming; grandchildren and their spouses, Kathy and Justin Swann, Kylan and Kelson Van Gunst, Stacey and Eric Gibbs, Katie and Josh Odom, Elijah Bedingfield and Lacey Yarbrough, and Lillie Bedingfield; great grandchildren, Leah, Nathan, Tyler, Ryleigh, Piper, Ava, Isla, Pieter, and Jackson; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fellowship of Christian Athletes UGA Campus Ministries. Online at https://my.fca.org/thomassettles or checks can be mailed to UGA FCA, PO Box 7476, Athens, GA 30604 or Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30052.

