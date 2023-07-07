Obituary and funeral service: Larry D. Spruil, 77, of Loganville

Larry D. Spruill, age 77 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Corinth Baptist Church, Loganville.

Larry served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and retired from Oglethorpe Power, where he worked as a Pressman.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lula (McKinzie) Spruill. He is survived by his loving wife, Olivia Spruill of Loganville; children, Frank (Marty) Spruill of Statham, GA, Larry (Tommy) and Julie Spruill of Flowery Branch, GA, Bryan Garner of Loganville, GA, Pam Myers of Sarasota, FL, Debra Gaddy of Buford, GA, and Keith Mann of Venice, FL; sister, Lyvonne Sheryl Burcher of Jesup, GA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Herbert and Paula Cash; grandchildren, Brittany Cncula, Rachel Ogletree, Kennedy Mabe, Crystal Ogletree, Dustin Gaddy and Jessica Myers; great grandchildren, MacKenzie Ogletree, Logan Ogletree and Brayden Gaddy; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

