Obituary and funeral service: Larry G. Schmidt, 81, of Loganville

Larry G. Schmidt, age 81, of Loganville passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, after a long illness. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Larry, formerly of Elgin, IL, has resided in Gwinnett County since 1987. He served in the United States Air Force from 1967 – 1972. He held various local truck driving positions before retiring in 2004. In retirement he spent many hours walking his dog, working in his yard to keep every weed away, and playing pool with his senior buddies at the Bethesda Senior Center.

He leaves his wife Sharon. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on May 14th.

Daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Schultz of Rockton, IL. Stepchildren Amy (Rick) Sutfin of Loganville, GA and

Michael Moshure of Alpharetta, GA. He was grandfather to Elliot and Tim Schultz, Zach Sutfin, Mason (Chandler) Sutfin, Jeremy (Kasidy) Sutfin, Kate and Nash Moshure, and great-grandfather to Gage and Riggs Sutfin. Brother Allen Schmidt of Harvard, IL. Sister, Cheryl Moreno of Elmira, MI. Preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Alice, and his beloved dog Bruno.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Service.