Obituary and funeral service: Larry Nelson Landress, 77, of Loganville

Larry Nelson Landress, age 77 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville, GA on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 11:00 am with Dr. Mitchell Landress officiating. Burial will follow at Haynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 3995 Rosebud Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

Larry was retired from General Motors. He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Landress; parents, Thomas and Minnie Sue Landress; sisters, Becky Stone and Laverne Smith; and brothers, David, Harold, and Thomas Landress. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judith (McCullers) Landress, Loganville, GA; and son, Mitchell Landress, Wauchula, FL; grandchildren, Dana, Noah, Kai, Levi, Addison, and Claire Landress; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.