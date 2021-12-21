Obituary and funeral service: Larry Thomas Hicks, 78, of Monroe

Larry Thomas Hicks, age 78 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Sheppard officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 PM before the service.

Larry was a machinist welder and was preceded in death by his wife, Gerri Hicks; son, Anthony Hicks; son-in-law, Scott Smith; father, Gordon R. Hicks; brothers, Loy Hicks, Roy Hicks, David Hicks; and sister, Brenda Ghee. Surviving are daughter, Rhonda J. Smith of Loganville; daughter-in-law, Mary Hicks of Westminster, SC; grandchildren, Devin and Brittany Hicks of St. Petersburg, FL; Skyler Hicks of Westminster, SC; mother, Leola Boozer of Lithonia; brother, Lester Hicks of Lawrenceville; sister & brother-in-law, Barbara and Richard Parker of Loganville; brother, Randolph Hicks of Lithonia.

