Obituary and funeral service: Laura A. Calvert, 85, of Loganville

Laura A. Calvert, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Eagle Ranch Chapel, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542.

Laura retired from Equitable Insurance in 2001 with over 28 years of service. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mariesue (Skinner) Wyatt. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Calvert of Loganville, Michelle Higgins of Winder; grandchildren, Erin and Jason Champion of Woodstock, Keith and Noemy Higgins of Lilburn, Sarah and Cory Faubion of Flowery Branch, Rachel and Ben Davis of Winder, Alex and Brittany Higgins of Winder, Kasey Lee Calvert of Loganville; great grandchildren, Ethan, Madison, Annabelle, Andrew, Aaron, Owen, Josiah, Elijah, Olivia and Scarlett. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

