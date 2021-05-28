Obituary and funeral service: Laurie Wendell Ford, 88, of Monroe

FORD, Laurie Wendell, 88, of Monroe, GA went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 23, 2021.



Wendell Ford was born in Miami, Florida on May 24,1932 to his parents Laurie Nance Ford and Doris Pearl (Rodman) Ford. Wendell served in the U.S.Navy on the USS Kula Gulf and was a Korean War veteran. As a young man, Wendell achieved his commercial pilot’s license, and he maintained his passion for aviation and vintage aircraft throughout his life. Wendell began his 36-year career with Southern Bell (currently known as AT&T) as a telephone installer and met his beloved wife, Patricia, in Miami while installing a telephone in the home of her parents. Intrigued by her, he purposely left one of his tools at the home, giving him an excuse to return a few days later to ask Pat for a date. For their first date, Wendell flew them to Key West in his plane. Wendell and Pat married in 1957 and raised their three children in Miami before moving to Stone Mountain, GA in 1982. After retiring from Southern Bell in 1987, Wendell worked for Home Depot for 10 years. Wendell and Pat moved to Monroe, GA in 1990 where they spent their retirement years. Wendell was a talented woodworker, loved tinkering in his shop, and crafting furniture and unique gifts for the people he loved.



Wendell will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a genuine friend to many, and a man of deep Christian faith and integrity who led many people to the Lord. He was also an elder at Southwest Community Church in Miami, FL, and Stone Mountain Community Church (presently known as Cornerstone Bible Church), in Lilburn, GA.



Wendell was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Patricia (Condon) Ford in 2011; his father, Laurie Nance Ford, in 1980, his mother, Doris Pearl Ford, in 1992, and his brother, Jack Marion Ford, in 2015.



Wendell is survived by his wife of four years, Elaine Durden; his sisters, Alfrieda (Ford) Taft and Vivian (Ford) Vickers; his cousin, Kenneth Rodman; his children, Julie (Ford) Torkomian and her husband,Gary; Jennifer (Ford) Stonebraker and her husband, Tony; and Wendell Ford II and his wife, Gena; and his grandchildren, Timothy, Matthew, Pat, Jessica, Wendell III and Jake. Wendell was also the beloved brother-in-law of Jenine (Fox) Clifford and her husband, Michael, and uncle to their children,Rachel (Clifford) Graham, Renee and Jarred. He is also the uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.



Wendell Ford’s memorial service will be at the 1123 House, part of the Grace-Snellville Church Campus, on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., 1123 Dogwood Road, Snellville, GA 30078.



His internment service will be at the Georgia National Cemetery, 2025 Mount Carmel Church Lane, Canton, GA 30114, when he will receive military honors. Date and time will be determined.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Inspiring Hospice Foundation,1252 Virgil Langford Road, Watkinsville, GA, 30677,

Inspiringhospicefoundation.com.

This obituary was created by Wendell’s three children.