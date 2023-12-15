Obituary and funeral service: Laverne Barnes, 82, of Loganville

Laverne Barnes, age 82 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 15, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor James Rowden officiating. Interment will follow at Loganville Memorial Gardens.

Laverne was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Barnes; parents, Ervin “Bud” Dalton and Ethel (Smith) Dalton; step-mother, Irene Dalton. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Laverne Barnes please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

