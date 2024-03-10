Obituary and funeral service: Lavonda Marie Allen-Arwood, 62, of Social Circle

Lavonda Marie Allen-Arwood, age 62 of Social Circle, passed away on March 8, 2024. Lavonda was born in Chattanooga, TN on November 19, 1961 to the late Elizabeth Cook Allen and the late Lavens Milton Allen. Mrs. Allen-Arwood was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery “Hippie” Arwood; brothers, Milton Allen and John B. Allen.

Surviving members of the family are daughters and sons-in-laws, Carmenia and John Wayne Farley, Christina and Chad Nottingham; grandchildren, Bryce Taylor, Brantley Farley, Alyssa Jones, Savanna Gibbs, Bryant Hitson Jr, Summer Hitson, Brayden Hitson, Preston Stovall; great grandchild, Maisley Wiggins; nephews, Lavens Allen and Monty Allen.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

