Obituary and funeral service: Lawrence ‘Larry’ Edward Herrin, 90, of Loganville

Lawrence “Larry” Edward Herrin age 90 of Loganville, Ga passed away on Friday June 3rd, 2022 of natural causes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed & Etta Herrin; late wives, Barbara Gresham Herrin, Vanatta R. Herrin; sister, Maryann Herrin, ; and son, Larry Herrin. He was survived by his companion, Ava; daughter, Terri Renfroe & spouse (Charles); brother, Eugene Herrin (Sonja); grandson, Robin Headrick (Charlotte), and other grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Lawrence served in the navy during the Korean War and was a long time resident of Gainesville, Fla where he retired from the City of Gainesville Utilities in the early 1990’s He moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee in 2014, then moved to Loganville, GA in January 2021 until his death. He loved to golf, fish and was a big fan of the Florida Gators.



A graveside service will be held on Monday June 13th at 2:30 at the National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN. Arrangements are being handled by Tom Wages Funeral Home in Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, you can send a donation to The Cove Bible Advance, 3878 Kingsbrook Blvd Decatur, GA 30034.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

