Obituary and funeral service: Lawson Manuel Hughes, 82, of Monroe

Lawson Manuel Hughes, age 82 of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Joe Hughes will officiate. Interment will be at Lyerly Baptist Church Cemetery in Lyerly, Ga.

Lawson was self-employed as a Real Estate appraiser. He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula. Lawson was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Kathleen Hughes. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Hughes of Monroe; children, Wes and Belinda Hughes of Hoschton, Chris and Kimberly Hughes of Braselton, Jennifer and Ron Madddox of Monroe; grandchildren, Rhea and Joey Dillard, Christina Payne, Courtney Walker, Hunter, Emma, Lillie, Sophie Maddox; great-grandchildren, Lane Walker, Madison Payne, Joel Dillard, Cedar and Azalea McCaslin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Louis and Janice Hughes of Smarr, Eschol and Vonnie Hughes of Lindale; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and James Newman of Tallapoosa, GA.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 8 PM on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

