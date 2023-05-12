Obituary and funeral service: Lee Charles Gamble, 73, of Monroe

Lee Charles Gamble, age 73 of Monroe, passed away on May 7th 2023. He was born in Marietta, Ga on August 26, 1949 to the late Elenore and Horace Gamble.

Surviving are, wife, Barbara Gamble; sons Chuck Gamble and Jeffrey Gamble; grandchildren Britney Gamble and Alexia Gamble; and 3 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday May 13th at 2pm at Good Hope Christian Church, 176 High Shoals Road, Good Hope, Ga in the reception building behind the church. Brother Michael Beachy will be officiating.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.