Obituary and funeral service: Lee Potter, 96, of Monroe

Lee Potter, age 96 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Monroe. Pastor Todd Ware will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 AM – 11 AM prior to the service at the church.

Lee was a Veteran of the United States Navy where he served his country honorably during WW II in the South Pacific. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe, Retired from the Georgia DOT after 36 years as a Civil Engineer and a member of the Lions Club for 75 years. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy & Isabella (McCoy) Potter, Sr., and daughter, Libby Potter He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gloria J. Potter of Monroe; sons & daughters-in-law, Gary & Amy Potter of Monroe, Bobby & Beverly Potter of Monroe, Lee Roy III & Sally Potter of Monroe; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe, P.O. Box 351, Monroe, GA 30655 or Yorktown USS Association, www.ussyorktownfoundation.org or Lions Club for the Blind at www.lcif.org/donate. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Dr. Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594.You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.