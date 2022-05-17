Obituary and funeral service: Leon Escoe, 78, of Perdido Beach, Ala., formerly of Loganville

Leon Escoe, age 78 of Perdido Beach, AL, formerly of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Linwood Smith officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 PM – 1:45 PM.

Leon was a member of Corinth Christian Church. He was also a US Air Force Veteran and a member of Fergus Lodge #135 F & AM. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Brenda Escoe of Perdido Beach, AL; children, Butch and Molly Zablan of Rome, GA, Scott and Ginger Zablan of Loganville, GA, Shawn DeJarnett-King and David King of Alpharetta, GA, Derrick and Heather Brooks of Loganville, GA, Dana Escoe Brownlee of Gainesville, GA, Wesley and Sandy Brooks of Walnut Grove, GA, Leann and Brian Logan of Walnut Grove, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Janice Escoe of Loganville, GA, Marvin and Joyce Escoe of Bold Springs, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Kenneth Ellington of Houston, TX, Margaret and Johnny Mitchell of Covington, GA, and Glenda Yarberry of Social Circle, GA; 19 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, https://abta.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.