Obituary and funeral service: Leona Michelle Conner, 55, of Monroe

Leona Michelle Conner, age 55 of Monroe, passed away on March 25, 2023. Leona was born in Inglewood, CA on April 2, 1967 to Glenda Moon and Jimmy Moon.

Surviving members of the family are, loving husband, Danny Conner; daughter and son-in-law, Rebekah and Joey Racine; sons and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Jordan Conner, Adam Conner; sister, Ami Moon; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Angela Moon; grandchildren, Bentlee, Scottlyn, Isabella, Gracelyn, Waylon, Maverick.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 12:00 pm â?? 2:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow on the same day in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 2:00 PM with Rev. Ed Sanders officiating. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

