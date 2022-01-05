Obituary and funeral service: Leonard Davis Ward, 87, of Loganville

Leonard Davis Ward, age 87 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2021.

Lynn was a member of Corinth Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He loved his church family and officiated the Women’s Softball League for over 15 years. He also enjoyed playing golf. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Esteben and Louise (Avant) Ward. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley (Smith) Ward; cousins, Sandra Carruthers of Savannah, GA, Wiley Avant of Deepstep, GA, and David Avant; great niece, Teal Avant of Deepstep, GA; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Lynn’s memory to Corinth Baptist Church, 3156 Langley Road, Loganville, GA 30052. The family will receive friends 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Leonard Davis Ward please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.