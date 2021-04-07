Obituary and funeral service: Leroy Storey, 84, of Loganville

Leroy Storey, age 84 of Loganville, passed away on April 2, 2021 “Absent From The Body, Present With The Lord.” Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Tommy Foskey, Dr. Don Richards, and Rev. Paul Pittard will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Storey was born on May 2, 1936 in Newnan, the youngest of 7 children, to the late William Bo Storey and Mary Lou Beavers Storey. He retired from Jefferson Smurfit Corporation and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Navy. In addition to his parents and siblings, Mr. Storey was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela “Angie” Rena Storey Cullen, on January 3, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louise Wellborn Storey of Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Barbara & Mitch Stewart of Conyers; son-in-law, Keith Cullen of Conyers; grandchildren, Heather Sharp of Bowling Green, KY, Hannah Greene of Sandy Springs, Cody & Danielle Cullen of Covington, Morgan Cullen of Conyers, Brandon & Bailey Stewart of Cumming; great grandchildren, Adrianna Sharp, Drew Sharp, and Julie Cullen.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Leroy Storey please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.