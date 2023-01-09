Obituary and funeral service: Leslie Dorton, 68, of Monroe

Leslie Dorton, age 68 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Ted Lindman will officiate. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 10 AM till 11 AM.

Leslie was employed with Piedmont Eastside as a Surgical Tech. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester C. and Clara Mae (Warbington) Rice. Leslie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Rodney Wayne Dorton of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Amy Dorton of Bethlehem; daughter, Beth Hurdle of Atlanta; 5 grandchildren and brother, Don L. Rice of Washington, DC. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.