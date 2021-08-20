Obituary and funeral service: Letha Mae Draper, 98, of Monroe

Letha Mae Draper was born in Honea Path, South Carolina on March 13, 1923, and went home to be with Jesus at the age of 98 on August 17, 2021. She was one of eight children, five girls and three boys. She is survived by her youngest sister, Martha York Hill, her daughter Rebecca Heath, a retired accountant, her son James W. Draper, Jr., a local pastor and real estate investor, four grandchildren, Dana Miller, Chad Draper, Emily Lelutiu, and James W. Draper, III, and ten great grandchildren, Mary Katherine Miller, Madilynn Draper, Anderson Lelutiu, Josiah Draper, Eliza Mae Draper, Emilia Lelutiu, Micah Draper, Naomi Lelutiu, Isaac Draper, and Marius Dennis Lelutiu, Jr. She was a loyal member of Campton Methodist Church, a devout wife, and a loving mother to all who new her.

Mrs. Draper always wanted to be a missionary. It wasn’t until her children were grown, that she moved to Monroe, and she along with her late husband, James W. Draper, Sr., who had retired from General Motors, began a community yard sale. Her store was off Hwy 11 near Campton, Ga. She received surplus items from St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic thrift store in Duluth. She operated under the non-profit, Comfort Ministries for 35 years. During that time, she was able to share her wisdom, love, and the gospel of Jesus to everyone that walked through the door. She helped thousands of people find clothes, household items, suits, decor, and much more. She would take the proceeds to help pay mortgages, power bills, medical bills, and even fill up gas tanks. If there was a need, she wanted to meet it. It never mattered what walk of life you were from, you were always welcomed at her store. She gave away more than clothes and money, she gave her heart and soul to the wonderful people of Walton County and beyond. People would come for affordable clothes, but would receive wisdom that Mrs. Draper would share, knowledge of the Bible, and principles that could be applied to every aspect of their life. She was no stranger to preaching the gospel, but the folks that would come by knew they would receive a blessing with their visit. She was able to live out her calling as a local missionary that loved and served her community well. Her ministry continued long after her store closed within the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She shared Christ’s love and lived a life worthy to be celebrated. She was loved and cherished by her family and was affectionately called “Mimi” by her great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Funeral arrangements by Meadows Funeral Home

For those that would like to pay their respect, there will be a viewing at 2:30pm on Monday, August 23, 2021, followed by a graveside service at 3:00pm at Resthaven Cemetery in Monroe, Ga.

