Obituary and funeral service: Lewis Franklin ‘Frank’ Whitley, Jr., 75, of Monroe

Lewis Franklin “Frank” Whitley, Jr., age 75 of Monroe, GA, passed away on August 14, 2023. He was born in Walton County on September 20, 1947 to the late Mary Cooper Whitley and the late Lewis Franklin Whitley, Sr.

Surviving are wife, Margaret Ann Hammond Whitley; sister-in-law Vivian Beasley; nephews, Sam and Mandy Hammond, Ben and Aubrey Hammond.

Frank was born and raised in Monroe and graduated from Monroe Area High School in 1965. He graduated from West Georgia College with a Bachelor’s degree in History and taught school for one year in the Walton County School System before beginning his career in retail. He went to work with both of his parents at the Lewis and Lewis Store in downtown Monroe until the store closed in 1990. He then worked at Peters and Foster for 26 years. Frank was a member of the Monroe First Baptist Church and a past member of the Monroe Kiwanis Club.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 19th at 11:00 AM at the Monroe First Baptist Church with Dr. Todd Ware and Rev. Chris Conner officiating. There will be a visitation on Saturday, August 19th from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Monroe First Baptist Church. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Monroe First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 351, Monroe, GA 30655.

