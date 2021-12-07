Obituary and funeral service: Lewis Howard Bentley, 77, of Monroe

Lewis Howard Bentley, age 77 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Dacula. Lewis is survived by his children, Brian & Stephanie Bentley, Dale Bentley, Scott Bentley; and many grandchildren.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lewis Howard Bentley please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.