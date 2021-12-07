Obituary and funeral service: Lewis Howard Bentley, 77, of Monroe

Lewis Howard Bentley, age 77 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Dacula. Lewis is survived by his children, Brian & Stephanie Bentley, Dale Bentley, Scott Bentley; and many grandchildren.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lewis Howard Bentley please visit our Sympathy Store.
Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.