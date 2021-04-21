Obituary and funeral service: Lilla Hays McCart, 87, of Loganville

Lilla Hays McCart, age 87 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Chris Gill will officiate. Interment will follow at Haynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. McCart was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsey McCart; daughter, Debra White; and parents, Frank and Maggie Hays. She is survived by her children, Richard and Wanda McCart of Seneca, SC, Rodney McCart of Loganville, Linda McCart and Mary Rushing of Ellerslie; sister, Barbara Jean Stephens of Loganville; grandchildren, Ryan and Betsy McCart, Everett and Robin White, Wes and Kate McCart, Danielle and Drew Maxwell; great-grandchildren, Emery, Ellie, Hays, Addison, Campbell, Walker, Cora; granddogs, Michael and Hopper.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in her memory to the American Lung Association for people with COPD, https://www.lung.org/lung-health-diseases/lung-disease-lookup/copd. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Thursday before the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.