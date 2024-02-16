Obituary and funeral service: Lillian Crummey Hammond, 95, of Loganville

Lillian Crummey Hammond, age 95 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Hammond Allen (Darrell) and Janet Hammond Reed (Dannie); grandchildren, Kimberly Kennedy, Marc Reed; great grandchildren, Katherine Kennedy, Logan Kennedy, Ryan Kennedy, Ainsley Kennedy; sisters, Frances Goodman and Maxine Scott; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Pershing Hammond.



Lillian was a member of Lawrenceville First Baptist Church, Phoebe Class. She was employed in the banking business until she retired in 1988. Lillian enjoyed watching college football, as well as baseball rooting for the Atlanta Braves. Lillian was a member of College Park Eastern Star. She enjoyed working side by side in the yard with her husband and thoroughly enjoyed the time that they spent together at the lake.



The service to celebrate the life of Lillian Hammond will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel, Lawrenceville, GA. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, Monroe, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 17,2024, at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) – Lawrenceville Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

