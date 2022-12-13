Obituary and funeral service: Lilly Belle ‘Lit’ Handley, 78, of Monroe

Lilly Belle “Lit” Handley, age 78 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Chaplain Benson Bottoms will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Ross Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 1180 Snows Mill Road, Bogart, GA 30622.

Mrs. Handley was the daughter of the late William and Bertha Shelton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester “Beck” Handley. She is survived by her children, Kenny Handley of Madison County, GA, Timmy Handley of Lexington, GA, Bobby Handley of Lexington, GA, Kelly Handley of Eatonton, GA, Cathy Handley of Lexington, GA, Debra and Dwight Hogan of Monroe, GA, Michelle and Chris Toole of Green County, GA, Michael Handley of Green County, GA, Becky Handley of Lexington, GA, Sharon Handley of Madison County, GA; 19 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; brother, Harold Shelton; sister, Betty Joe Mitchell; several nieces and nephews.

