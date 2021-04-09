Obituary and funeral service: Linda Carol Farmer Johnson, 63, of Monroe

Linda Carol Farmer Johnson, age 63 of Monroe, passed away on April 3, 2021. She was born on March 14, 1958 in Monroe to the late Thomas Walker Farmer and the late Mary Batchelor Farmer.

Surviving are, son and daughter in law, Daniel and Julia Johnson; sister and brother in law, Pam and Pete Griffith; brothers and sisters in law, Mike and Gloria Farmer, Tim Farmer, Daryl and Beth Farmer, Kerry and Janet Farmer; grandchildren, Destiny Johnson and Jared Johnson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 10th at 2:00 PM at the Braswell Congregational Holiness Church with the Rev. Jeremy Farmer officiating. Interment will follow at Braswell Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.