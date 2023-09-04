Obituary and funeral service: Linda Carol ‘Waters’ Burton, 64, of Monroe

Linda Carol (Waters) Burton, 64, of Monroe, Ga, passed away at her home on September 1, 2023. Carol was born December 18, 1958 in Monroe, Ga to the late James Cecil Waters and the late Ellen Grace (Waters) Brown. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Ellen Amanda Bailey; grandson, Austin Kyle Bailey; brother, James Larry Waters, and sister-in-law, Martha Louise Waters.

She is survived by her ex-husband, Herman Odean Patton of Monroe, Ga.; daughter, Michelle Evans of Monroe, Ga., daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Chris Brown of Social Circle, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Victoria Patton of Monroe, Ga. Surviving grandchildren are, Steven Phillips, TJ and Kim Phillips, Christopher Brown, Morgan Brown, Brice Carden, Savannah Criswell, Samuel Bailey and Brandan Bailey, great-granddaughter, Stacie Day and one on the way, Adalyn Thurmond. Also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Timmy and Elaine Rutledge of Monroe, Ga and sister, Tammy Kelley of Monroe, Ga. and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:00pm at River of Life Worship Center in Monroe, Ga. with Rev. Jason Rowe and Rev. Craig Arrington officiating. Carol was a member of Water Oak Baptist Church in Conyers, Ga.

Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.