Obituary and funeral service: Linda Caroll Gaillard King, 77, of Loganville

Linda Caroll Gaillard King, age 77, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 12, 2023. Born on March 31, 1946, in Atlanta, Georgia, Linda was a loving and kind-hearted individual who was passionate about her family and had a deep love for animals.

Linda attended South West High School and graduated in 1964. She began working with Southern Bell where she met her husband of 58 years, Fred King.

Linda had a successful career as a bank teller and assistant branch manager for Decatur Federal Bank. She displayed a strong work ethic and was highly regarded by her colleagues and customers alike. Later, she enjoyed working at Harland Clarke and with patients at Dr. Brawley’s Orthodontist office. She also worked in real estate, holding a license in both Alabama and Georgia.

Linda was a devoted wife to Fred, and found her true calling in becoming a loving mother and doting grandmother. She found solace and strength in her faith and was a member of Monroe First United Methodist Church. She cherished her time spent worshiping and connecting with her community.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Catherine Gaillard. She is survived by her devoted husband Fred King, her children: son Greg (Karin) King, daughter Christi (Kurt) Love, and grandchildren: Zac and Reed Love, Katie and Tommy King; and sister Diane Cash.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 10am, followed by a service at 11am, both at Monroe First United Methodist Church in Monroe, Georgia. The ceremony will be a time for family, friends, and loved ones to come together to honor and celebrate Linda’s life.

Linda Caroll Gaillard King will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of love, kindness, and devotion to family will forever be cherished.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monroe First United Methodist Church or your local Animal Shelter.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.