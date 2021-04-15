Obituary and funeral service: Linda J. Garcia, 67, of Loganville

Linda J. Garcia age 67 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Galilean Baptist Church, Lawrenceville, Rev. Joshua Johnson and Dr. Rex McPherson will be officiating.

Mrs. Garcia was a U.S. Navy Veteran. She retired from St. Joseph Hospital as a hematologist. She was a member and very active in her church, Galilean Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Garcia, Loganville; sons, Day’mond Keith Jacobs, Augusta; Terrance Jackson, Loganville; granddaughter, Anastasia Iris Jacobs, Augusta; sisters, Lessie Jacob, Grayson; Ollie & Johnny Garcia, Monroe; Jane White, TN; brother, Wayne Jacob, Alexandria, LA. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

