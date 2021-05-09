Obituary and funeral service: Linda Joyce Hasty Allen, 73, of Monroe

Linda Joyce Hasty Allen, 73, of Monroe passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Walton Piedmont Hospital in Monroe. A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 15th at 3:00 pm at the Campton United Methodist Church. There was a graveside service held earlier in February 2021 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Tifton.

Born June 11, 1947 in Tifton, Mrs. Allen was the daughter of the late Olin Hasty and Evelyn Hall Hasty. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Allen. She was employed with the Walton County Board of Education.

Mrs. Allen is survived by one son, Al Williams of Monroe; one daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Salim Baig of Lawrenceville; one brother, Rev. Ronald Hasty; two grandchildren, Adam Baig and Zoya Baig; and the father of her children, Grady Williams

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.