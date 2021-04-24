Obituary and funeral service: Linda Kay Mattox Everett, 68, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to the life of Linda Kay Mattox Everett

Linda Kay Mattox Everett, age 68 of Monroe, passed away on April 22, 2021. She was born on April 23, 1952, in Louisville, KY to the late Robert Mattox, Jr. and the late Velma Polk Mattox. She was preceded in death by her sisters, the late Bonnie Mattox and the late Ann Taylor.

Surviving members of the family are, husband, Anthony Everett; daughters and sons in law, Dana and Shawn Walters, Laurel and Danny Prince; son and daughter in law, Matt and Shannon Everett; Sisters, Sandy Bernard, Sue Lofton, and Brenda Yates; grandchildren, Maegan Harden, Mollie Prince, Carson Prince, Amelia Everett, and Nolan Everett.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 25th at 2:00 PM at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating. Interment will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers: please make donations to the Bonnie Mattox Memorial Fund, checks made out to the fund and mailed or taken to Synovus Bank in Monroe, GA, or to Harmony Baptist Church Land Fund, earmarked for land fund. The church’s mailing address is Harmony Baptist Church, 1310 Harmony Church Road, Monroe, GA 30655

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.