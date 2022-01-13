Obituary and funeral service: Linda Kennedy, 69, of Loganville

Linda Kennedy, age 69 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 14, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Noel Forrester officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM before the service.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Kennedy and parents, Emory and Eva Jean (Watson) Camp. She is survived by her children, John and Lisa Kennedy of Covington, Amy and Chris George of Good Hope; grandchildren, Blake and Chloe George of Good Hope, Drake George of Good Hope, Jake George of Covington; great grandchildren, Penelope Jean George and Oaklee George; sisters, Sandra Mason of Loganville, Becky George of Cumming, Angie Fouse of Rome; many nieces and nephews.

Linda had many loves in her life. Her first love was being a Christian. She loved Jesus with all her heart. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister, wife, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother (lovingly known as “Grands”) and friend. Linda provided childcare in her home for 12 years. She loved each of the children as her own. The relationships she developed lasted for many years even after the children grew up and had families of their own. Linda was also employed by the FBI for almost 19 years and retired in 2018. She was a dedicated employee who not only took great pride in her job but also cared for and respected her coworkers. She enjoyed cups of coffee with them and always had a candy jar on her desk readily available. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Linda Kennedy please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.