Obituary and funeral service: Linda Lee Benford Elliott, 80, of Social Circle

Linda Lee Benford Elliott, age 80 of Social Circle, passed away on May 9, 2022. She was born in Dalton, GA on March 24, 1942 to the late Murray Benford and the late Arzella Gaddis Benford.

Surviving family members are, husband, Walter Elliott; son and daughter in law, Phillip (Bo) and Abegail Baswell; daughter and son in law, Jackie and Chuck Edwards; brother, Joey Nicholson; sister, Cindy Hitchins; grandchildren, Christen Baswell, Keats Baswell, Kelli Whire, Jared Baswell, Charlie Edwards, and Christopher Edwards; great grandchildren, Gracie Edwards, Alexis Whire, Ava Hubbard, and Collin Edwards.

There will be a visitation only held at Meadows Funeral Home on Thursday May 12th from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.