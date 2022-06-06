Obituary and funeral service: Linda Norwood Bennett, 78, of Loganville

Linda Norwood Bennett, age 78 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Sanctuary Baptist Church, Loganville, with Pastor Rodney Hall and Mike Fortner officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the church.

Linda was a member at Sanctuary Baptist Church and worked with her husband at Bennett Electric. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine (Kennedy) Norwood. She is survived by her husband, Joe Bennett, Loganville; children, Julie Davis and Steve Brownlee, Loganville, Cathy and Dwain Lee, Monroe, and Dan and Karen Bennett, Loganville; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Janice Norwood, Sparta; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan and Gary Barnes, Marietta, Gail Bowen, Carrollton, and Renee and Tony Olivastri, Woodstock; grandchildren, Jenna and Micah Little, Jessi and Albert Hart, Kaylin Davis, Justin and Jessica Lee, Whitney and Josh Gee, Alissa and Alan Jenkins; great grandchildren, Mason, Alexis, Addison, A.J, Ryleigh, Grey, Asher, Anniston, Ayden, Maddox, Emersyn, Cohen, and Makenleigh; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.