Obituary and funeral service: Linda Reynolds Rice, 81, of Loganville

Linda Reynolds Rice, age 81 of Loganville, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 PM at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Minister Don Hardison officiating.

Linda worked for BellSouth and retired with 40 years of service. She was the sweetest wife, mother, mawmaw, and sister and we will all miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Irma (Cooper) Reynolds; and sister, Monya Parrish. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Clint Rice of Loganville, GA; children, Chris & Ginger Rice of Madison, GA, Craig Rice & Delores Rutledge of Jersey, GA, Leslie Swords of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Chris & Ali Rice, Chelsea & Brandon Barnard, Cole Rice, Tyler Swords, Payten & Chandler Downing, Megan & Chris Hay; great grandchildren, Brooks, Bennett & Caroline Barnard, Cace & Cohen Rice, Knox Downing; sister and brother-in-law, Faye & Jimmy Miller of Cairo, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

