Obituary and funeral service: Lisa Diane Higginbotham, 46, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Lisa Diane Higginbotham

Lisa Diane Higginbotham, age 46, of Social Circle, passed away on December 22, 2021. She was born on May 24, 1975 to Donna Ogletree Middlebrooks and Steve Middlebrooks.

She is survived by her husband, John Higginbotham of Social Circle; daughter, Jessica Higginbotham; sons: Jimmy Higginbotham, Brandon Davis, Tracey Arnold; mother and father, Donna and Steve Middlebrooks; brother, Gary Studstill; grandchildren: Chandler Jensen and Riley Jensen.

A memorial service will be Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Bold Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Whitley officiating.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.